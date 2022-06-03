https://sputniknews.com/20220603/russian-soyuz-rocket-blasts-off-to-international-space-station-1095959007.html
Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station
Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station
The Progress MS-20 will bring fuel, water, compressed nitrogen, and various types of equipment: on-board resource equipment, instruments and devices for... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T09:17+0000
2022-06-03T09:17+0000
2022-06-03T09:17+0000
iss
soyuz-2.1a
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095962566_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c05a28fdf72e36e51ac27cc911ecbca.jpg
Sputnik is live as a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying the Progress 81P (MS-20) cargo spacecraft.The spacecraft is carrying 2,500 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 599 kg of fuel, 420 litres of water in the tanks of the Rodnik system, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, as well as about 1,458 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo compartment.This will be the 173rd flight of a Progress spacecraft.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095962566_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_df0f376917d560040ae36ca6c155de0a.jpg
ISS Progress 81P cargo craft launches from Baikonur
stream
2022-06-03T09:17+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iss, soyuz-2.1a, russia, видео
Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station
The Progress MS-20 will bring fuel, water, compressed nitrogen, and various types of equipment: on-board resource equipment, instruments and devices for spacewalks, cables, sensors, medical supplies, and clothing to the International Space Station (ISS).
Sputnik is live as a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying the Progress 81P (MS-20) cargo spacecraft.
The spacecraft is carrying 2,500 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 599 kg of fuel, 420 litres of water in the tanks of the Rodnik system, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, as well as about 1,458 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo compartment.
This will be the 173rd flight of a Progress spacecraft.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!