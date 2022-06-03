https://sputniknews.com/20220603/russian-soyuz-rocket-blasts-off-to-international-space-station-1095959007.html

Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station

Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station

The Progress MS-20 will bring fuel, water, compressed nitrogen, and various types of equipment: on-board resource equipment, instruments and devices for... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T09:17+0000

2022-06-03T09:17+0000

2022-06-03T09:17+0000

iss

soyuz-2.1a

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095962566_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c05a28fdf72e36e51ac27cc911ecbca.jpg

Sputnik is live as a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying the Progress 81P (MS-20) cargo spacecraft.The spacecraft is carrying 2,500 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 599 kg of fuel, 420 litres of water in the tanks of the Rodnik system, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, as well as about 1,458 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo compartment.This will be the 173rd flight of a Progress spacecraft.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ISS Progress 81P cargo craft launches from Baikonur stream 2022-06-03T09:17+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iss, soyuz-2.1a, russia, видео