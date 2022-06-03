International
LIVE: Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/russian-soyuz-rocket-blasts-off-to-international-space-station-1095959007.html
Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station
Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station
The Progress MS-20 will bring fuel, water, compressed nitrogen, and various types of equipment: on-board resource equipment, instruments and devices for... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T09:17+0000
2022-06-03T09:17+0000
iss
soyuz-2.1a
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095962566_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c05a28fdf72e36e51ac27cc911ecbca.jpg
Sputnik is live as a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying the Progress 81P (MS-20) cargo spacecraft.The spacecraft is carrying 2,500 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 599 kg of fuel, 420 litres of water in the tanks of the Rodnik system, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, as well as about 1,458 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo compartment.This will be the 173rd flight of a Progress spacecraft.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ISS Progress 81P cargo craft launches from Baikonur
stream
2022-06-03T09:17+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095962566_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_df0f376917d560040ae36ca6c155de0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iss, soyuz-2.1a, russia, видео

Russian Soyuz Rocket Blasts Off to International Space Station

09:17 GMT 03.06.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The Progress MS-20 will bring fuel, water, compressed nitrogen, and various types of equipment: on-board resource equipment, instruments and devices for spacewalks, cables, sensors, medical supplies, and clothing to the International Space Station (ISS).
Sputnik is live as a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying the Progress 81P (MS-20) cargo spacecraft.
The spacecraft is carrying 2,500 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 599 kg of fuel, 420 litres of water in the tanks of the Rodnik system, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, as well as about 1,458 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo compartment.
This will be the 173rd flight of a Progress spacecraft.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала