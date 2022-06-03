https://sputniknews.com/20220603/belaruss-lukashenko-says-ukrainian-army-may-decapitate-kiev-leadership-amid-brewing-conflict-1095973266.html

Belarus’s Lukashenko Says Ukrainian Army May ‘Decapitate’ Kiev Leadership Amid Brewing Conflict

Minsk has information of a serious conflict brewing between the Ukrainian president and the country’s military, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced.“In Ukraine, according to my information, a serious confrontation and conflict is starting between Zelensky and the Ukrainian military,” Lukashenko said, speaking to reporters on Friday, his remarks cited by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.The Belarusian president suggested that in the near future, there would be no one left from the Ukrainian side for Russian forces to fight, with Ukraine’s territorial defence forces unable to replace the regular formations of the armed forces, and stressed that the military sees this and knows this.Lukashenko suggested that in the situation that is developing, there may even come a time when Ukrainians “appeal to us and to the Russians to defend Ukraine.”The Belarusian president’s comments come amid a stream of recent video addresses uploaded by Ukrainian soldiers in recent weeks - from individual troops to entire detachments, appealing to Zelensky and Armed Forces commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi demanding adequate weaponry, protective equipment and training, and asking that they not to be “used as cannon fodder” to fight Russian and Donbass forces. Some units have even threatened to refuse to fight until their concerns are addressed.

