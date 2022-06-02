https://sputniknews.com/20220602/queen-elizabeth-iis-platinum-jubilee-trooping-the-colour-kicks-off-four-days-of-celebration-1095935476.html
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour Kicks off Four Days of Celebration
In June, the United Kingdom is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's reign - the longest of any royal in the country’s history, with four... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the UK as Britons celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ascension of Queen Elizabeth II.The four-day celebrations start with the trooping of the colour at Buckingham Palace. Then, the parade will move down the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, and back again.The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1,200 officers, and soldiers from the Household Division. Some 113 words of command are given by the officer in command of the parade.During the Queen’s birthday parade, a royal gun salute will be fired.This is the first time that any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
In June, the United Kingdom is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's reign - the longest of any royal in the country’s history, with four days of public events marking the event.
Sputnik is live from the UK as Britons celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ascension of Queen Elizabeth II.
The four-day celebrations start with the trooping of the colour at Buckingham Palace. Then, the parade will move down the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, and back again.
The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1,200 officers, and soldiers from the Household Division. Some 113 words of command are given by the officer in command of the parade.
During the Queen’s birthday parade, a royal gun salute will be fired.
This is the first time that any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!