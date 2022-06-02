https://sputniknews.com/20220602/queen-elizabeth-iis-platinum-jubilee-trooping-the-colour-kicks-off-four-days-of-celebration-1095935476.html

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour Kicks off Four Days of Celebration

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour Kicks off Four Days of Celebration

In June, the United Kingdom is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's reign - the longest of any royal in the country’s history, with four... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-02T07:02+0000

2022-06-02T07:02+0000

2022-06-02T07:02+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095936097_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e65445fe080d263ae94296a4331551b.jpg

Sputnik is live from the UK as Britons celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ascension of Queen Elizabeth II.The four-day celebrations start with the trooping of the colour at Buckingham Palace. Then, the parade will move down the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, and back again.The colour will be trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards, and more than 1,200 officers, and soldiers from the Household Division. Some 113 words of command are given by the officer in command of the parade.During the Queen’s birthday parade, a royal gun salute will be fired.This is the first time that any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UK marks Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II stream 2022-06-02T07:02+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, queen elizabeth ii, видео