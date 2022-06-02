https://sputniknews.com/20220602/indian-diplomats-visit-kabul-for-first-time-since-us-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-1095936331.html
Indian Diplomats Visit Kabul for First Time Since US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Indian Diplomats Visit Kabul for First Time Since US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
India has yet to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) – the name used by the Taliban when referring to its government. However, it continues to... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-02T08:47+0000
2022-06-02T08:47+0000
2022-06-02T08:47+0000
afghan war
afghanistan
taliban
iea
india
un
food
wheat
medical supplies
indian foreign ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095937866_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d09e2d71df3abd8b6d9527dfb8d7c67.jpg
In a first official visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, a team of Indian diplomats landed in the city to review progress on humanitarian assistance in the form of food and medical supplies to the people of Afghanistan.On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said the team, led by Joint Secretary J. P. Singh, is expected to visit "various places where Indian programmes/projects are being implemented".In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India dispatched over 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, and winter clothing in recent months."India's development and humanitarian assistance has received a widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society…India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan", the ministry underlined.India delivered assistance through UN organisations given the closure of its embassy and consulates in Afghanistan since August 2021.Since the Taliban takeover, it would be the first-ever physical review of the projects worth over $3 billion, carried out in partnership with previous Afghan governments since 2001.India's development assistance in Afghanistan ranges from water dams, highways, and small and medium scale projects to a dedicated freight corridor.The two countries also signed an agreement to construct the Lalander (Shahtoot) Dam in February 2021. Appreciating India's developmental projects, the Taliban has repeatedly urged New Delhi to continue infrastructure-related assistance.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095937866_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d27c2642f72548925ca1ddb9db75dc4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
afghan war, afghanistan, taliban, iea, india, un, food, wheat, medical supplies, indian foreign ministry
Indian Diplomats Visit Kabul for First Time Since US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
India has yet to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) – the name used by the Taliban when referring to its government. However, it continues to send humanitarian relief to the people of Afghanistan, which is reeling from a severe financial and food crisis.
In a first official visit to Kabul since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, a team of Indian diplomats landed in the city to review progress on humanitarian assistance in the form of food and medical supplies to the people of Afghanistan.
On Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said the team, led by Joint Secretary J. P. Singh, is expected to visit "various places where Indian programmes/projects are being implemented".
"India has historical and civilisational ties with the Afghan people...These longstanding linkages will continue to guide our approach", the ministry said, indicating the continuation of New Delhi's outreach despite not recognising the Taliban.
In response to the humanitarian needs
of the Afghan people, India dispatched over 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, and winter clothing in recent months.
"India's development and humanitarian assistance has received a widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society…India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan", the ministry underlined.
India delivered assistance through UN organisations given the closure of its embassy and consulates in Afghanistan since August 2021.
Since the Taliban takeover, it would be the first-ever physical review of the projects worth over $3 billion, carried out in partnership with previous Afghan governments
since 2001.
India's development assistance in Afghanistan ranges from water dams, highways, and small and medium scale projects to a dedicated freight corridor.
The two countries also signed an agreement to construct the Lalander (Shahtoot) Dam in February 2021. Appreciating India's developmental projects, the Taliban has repeatedly urged New Delhi to continue infrastructure-related assistance.