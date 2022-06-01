https://sputniknews.com/20220601/rec-to-teach-women-exporting-goods-via-online-marketplaces-1095912656.html
The Russian Export Centre (REC) plans to launch a special project for women called "Why do women export?", the centre reports.
"Why do women export?" is a series of online events for those who plan to start exporting through marketplaces. Describing their own cases, women who have already achieved success in e-commerce will answer questions that appear at the start of online export activity.According to her, exporting through e-commerce is relevant, promising and reasonable for a female exporter. Women are the key audience of global marketplace buyers. According to research, 85% of all purchasing decisions are made by women.Thus, women better understand the logic of making decisions when buying and have every chance of becoming successful sellers on marketplaces. Supporting this trend, which has long become global, the REC plans to launch this special project.
The Russian Export Centre (REC) plans to launch a special project for women called "Why do women export?", the centre reports.
"Veronika Nikishina, General Director of the Russian Export Centre, discussed the initiative during a meeting between Federation Council ehad Valentina Matvienko and female exporters," the REC notes.
"Why do women export?" is a series of online events for those who plan to start exporting through marketplaces. Describing their own cases, women who have already achieved success in e-commerce will answer questions that appear at the start of online export activity.
"We plan to do a step-by-step analysis of real cases, the participants will have a unique opportunity to get an assessment of their business ideas from women who have already gone through this. We also plan to vote for the most interesting advice and the most interesting question. Based on its results, we will award the winners and we will invite them to take part as speakers in the international export forum 'Made in Russia', organised by the REC," Nikishina said.
According to her, exporting through e-commerce is relevant, promising and reasonable for a female exporter. Women are the key audience of global marketplace buyers. According to research, 85% of all purchasing decisions are made by women.
Thus, women better understand the logic of making decisions when buying and have every chance of becoming successful sellers on marketplaces. Supporting this trend, which has long become global, the REC plans to launch this special project.