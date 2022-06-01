https://sputniknews.com/20220601/rec-to-teach-women-exporting-goods-via-online-marketplaces-1095912656.html

REC to Teach Women Exporting Goods Via Online Marketplaces

The Russian Export Centre (REC) plans to launch a special project for women called "Why do women export?", the centre reports. 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Why do women export?" is a series of online events for those who plan to start exporting through marketplaces. Describing their own cases, women who have already achieved success in e-commerce will answer questions that appear at the start of online export activity.According to her, exporting through e-commerce is relevant, promising and reasonable for a female exporter. Women are the key audience of global marketplace buyers. According to research, 85% of all purchasing decisions are made by women.Thus, women better understand the logic of making decisions when buying and have every chance of becoming successful sellers on marketplaces. Supporting this trend, which has long become global, the REC plans to launch this special project.

