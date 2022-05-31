https://sputniknews.com/20220531/what-killed-the-megalodon-scientists-say-great-white-shark-out-competed-fearsome-fish-1095906558.html

What Killed the Megalodon? Scientists Say Great White Shark Out-Competed Fearsome Fish

It’s terrifying to think that a better hunter than the largest shark even known to exist might still be alive today, but according to a team of scientists, it... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

With teeth up to 7 inches long, the megalodon was certainly one of the largest hunters ever to exist, and possibly the largest shark ever, depending on some estimates of its size. However, little is known about them, including what killed them off some 3.6 million years ago.According to a study by a group of scientists led by geoscientist Jeremy McCormack of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, greater and greater evidence exists suggesting that the great white shark out-competed the megalodon. Their research was published in Nature Communications on Tuesday.What they found was that the megalodon and the great white occupied the same “trophic level,” or hierarchy in nature, during the Pliocene era, which lasted from 5.3 million years ago until 2.58 million years ago, when the Ice Age began. In other words, the two sharks competed directly with each other for resources, eating the same foods.Since the great white survived into the present and the megalodon did not, they concluded that the former was a better hunter than the latter, getting food when its rival could not, especially as climatic pressures mounted.Calculations of the megalodon’s size vary from 34 to 67 feet in length, based on different methods of estimation, and weighing between 48 and 103 metric tons. By comparison, the great white is much smaller, with the largest measuring just 20 feet long and weighing just under 2 tons. In the modern era, this is enough to make them one of the largest predators in the seas, fearing only the larger orca whale, which has been known to hunt great whites in some situations.

