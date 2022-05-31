https://sputniknews.com/20220531/over-150-mined-bodies-of-ukrainian-militants-found-at-azovstal-plantm-russian-military-says-1095895400.html

Over 150 Mined Bodies of Ukrainian Militants Found at Azovstal Plantm, Russian Military Says

Over 150 Mined Bodies of Ukrainian Militants Found at Azovstal Plantm, Russian Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops inspecting the Azovstal plant in Mariupol after the surrender of Ukrainian militants have found a van filled with 152 bodies... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-31T11:04+0000

2022-05-31T11:04+0000

2022-05-31T11:18+0000

russia

ukraine

azov

mariupol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094887159_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_59f12e17500df04edf183f6b964cddd0.jpg

On the bottom of the van under the bodies, there were four mines with a cumulative power enough to destroy all of them, Konashenkov said.Moscow believes that Kiev ordered the Azov leaders to destroy the bodies in order to "save the political reputation of the Kiev regime and Volodymyr Zelensky personally" by eliminating the remains of Ukrainian fighters that otherwise could have been handed over to their relatives and reveal the true number of Ukrainian human loss in the conflict.Russia will hand over the bodies to the Ukrainian side in the near future, Konashenkov said.The spokesman recalled how the Azov leaders had publicly asked Zelensky before the surrender to receive the bodies of militants who died while holed up at the plant and to bury them in Kiev-controlled territories but received no response.Mariupol came under the Russian control on 21 April, and the remaining Azov-affiliated Ukrainian radicals sheltered at Azovstal. Russia offered safe exit to all those who agree to surrender and lay down arms. The gradual exodus from Azovstal ended on 20 May, when a total of 2,400 Ukrainian militants surrendered and the plant went under the control of Russian forces.

ukraine

azov

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, azov, mariupol