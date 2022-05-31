https://sputniknews.com/20220531/g7-condemns-north-korea-for-icbm-launch-regrets-absence-of-unsc-response-1095889131.html

G7 Condemns North Korea for ICBM Launch, Regrets Absence of UNSC Response

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of the G7 countries in a joint statement condemned the launch of a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

Last Thursday, Russia and China vetoed a US-proposed resolution to tighten sanctions against North Korea for a series of missile tests conducted the day before."We deeply regret that the Security Council has failed to adopt the draft resolution aimed at condemning the series of recent ballistic missile launches by the DPRK and strengthening measures against it despite support from 13 members. We urge all UN Member States, especially Security Council members, to join us in condemning the DPRK´s behavior and reaffirm its obligation to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," it added.In the morning of 25 May, North Korea test launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, all launches were conducted from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

