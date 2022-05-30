https://sputniknews.com/20220530/vandal-disguised-as-elderly-woman-throws-cake-at-mona-lisa-in-louvre---video-1095868365.html

Vandal Disguised as Elderly Woman Throws Cake at Mona Lisa in Louvre - Video

The attacker screamed some slogans, suggesting he may be a climate change activist. 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

A Louvre visitor was detained by museum security on Saturday after he attacked the Mona Lisa, throwing a cake at the famous Renaissance painting. According to reports, the man, who used a wig to disguise himself as a woman in a wheelchair rolled to the Da Vinci masterpiece and then suddenly jumped, came to Mona Lisa, and tried to smear the dessert over the painting.A clip, circulating online, shows a crowd gathering at the site of the incident, with people taking photos of the cake-covered painting.Luckily, the Da Vinci painting is protected behind reinforced glass, so there was no actual damage done to it. In fact, La Gioconda is one of the most-protected artworks in the world due to previous attacks against it. Back in the 1950s, a man threw sulphuric acid at the masterpiece, trying to destroy it, and another one cast a stone at Mona Lisa, damaging the paint near the elbow; two decades later it was sprayed during an exhibition in Tokyo.

