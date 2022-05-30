https://sputniknews.com/20220530/crappiest-fountain-ever-uk-envoys-husband-slashes-controversial-new-zealand-landmark-1095873078.html

'Crappiest Fountain Ever': UK Envoy's Husband Slashes Controversial New Zealand Landmark

The contruction, installed bin 1969, became a bone of contagion for the locals - while some people loved its simplicity, others were angered due to its... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

Toby Fisher, husband of UK High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke, added fuel to a traditional controversy surrounding the Wellington bucket fountain, calling it the "the crappiest fountain ever".Fisher, who is a barrister also joked that, considering the reaction to his statement, people would also love his tweets "on constitutional and international law".The wife soon replied, denouncing his statement in a joking tweet as well.New Zeland politicians, as well as common citizens, rushed to respond to Fisher's joke.Climate change minister James Shaw replied "Fight me", while ex-opposition leader Judith Collins called him "brave" for expressing dissatisfaction with the fountain.One of the comments summed it up, saying that Fisher were not able to understand the real beauty of the fountain, noting that "there's a fine line between iconic and crap.

