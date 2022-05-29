International
Putin, Vucic Discuss Situation in Ukraine and Developments Around Kosovo, Kremlin Says
Putin, Vucic Discuss Situation in Ukraine and Developments Around Kosovo, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, the situation in Ukraine and the developments...
In their phone conversation, the presidents confirmed their mutual intention to consistently strengthen Moscow and Belgrade's strategic partnership. Putin also noted that Russia will continue uninterrupted gas deliveries to the Balkan country.After the call, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a press conference, saying that Russia and Serbia will strike a three-year deal which will keep gas prices three times lower than current market prices.
Putin, Vucic Discuss Situation in Ukraine and Developments Around Kosovo, Kremlin Says

