https://sputniknews.com/20220529/putin-vucic-discuss-situation-in-ukraine-and-developments-around-kosovo-kremlin-says-1095860675.html
Putin, Vucic Discuss Situation in Ukraine and Developments Around Kosovo, Kremlin Says
Putin, Vucic Discuss Situation in Ukraine and Developments Around Kosovo, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, the situation in Ukraine and the developments... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-29T11:37+0000
2022-05-29T11:37+0000
2022-05-29T11:37+0000
russia
serbia
vladimir putin
aleksandar vucic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106014/25/1060142513_0:139:3147:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_075c2d8a2f7fbeb48802f6eefd28617f.jpg
In their phone conversation, the presidents confirmed their mutual intention to consistently strengthen Moscow and Belgrade's strategic partnership. Putin also noted that Russia will continue uninterrupted gas deliveries to the Balkan country.After the call, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a press conference, saying that Russia and Serbia will strike a three-year deal which will keep gas prices three times lower than current market prices.
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106014/25/1060142513_209:0:2938:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ac126d62b382a2d7d6f0b2204f67df53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, serbia, vladimir putin, aleksandar vucic
Putin, Vucic Discuss Situation in Ukraine and Developments Around Kosovo, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, the situation in Ukraine and the developments around Kosovo, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"The exchange of views on a number of international issues has continued, including the situation in Ukraine and the development of events around Kosovo", the Kremlin said in a statement.
In their phone conversation, the presidents confirmed their mutual intention to consistently strengthen Moscow and Belgrade's strategic partnership. Putin also noted that Russia will continue uninterrupted gas deliveries to the Balkan country.
After the call, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a press conference, saying that Russia and Serbia will strike a three-year deal
which will keep gas prices three times lower than current market prices.