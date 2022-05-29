International
Germany's Weapon Supplies to Ukraine Down to Minimum - Reports
Germany's Weapon Supplies to Ukraine Down to Minimum - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government has reduced to a minimum the supply of weapons to Ukraine in the past nine weeks, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper
weapons supplies
ukraine
russia
germany
special operation
This concerns the so-called light weaponry, any significant supply of which has not been carried out since the end of March, according to the German newspaper.Earlier this month, German media reported that Berlin plans to send 15 Gepard air-defense tanks to Ukraine in July.A Forsa poll carried out at the start of May showed that public support of German heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine had shrunk to 46 percent (as compared to 60 percent in early April) with the number of critics having doubled.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
ukraine
weapons supplies, ukraine, russia, germany, special operation

Germany's Weapon Supplies to Ukraine Down to Minimum - Reports

A Ukrainian serviceman carries large caliber ammunitions for armored fighting vehicles mounted weapons during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation controlled area in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 10, 2022.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government has reduced to a minimum the supply of weapons to Ukraine in the past nine weeks, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reports citing relevant documents.
This concerns the so-called light weaponry, any significant supply of which has not been carried out since the end of March, according to the German newspaper.
Earlier this month, German media reported that Berlin plans to send 15 Gepard air-defense tanks to Ukraine in July.
A Forsa poll carried out at the start of May showed that public support of German heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine had shrunk to 46 percent (as compared to 60 percent in early April) with the number of critics having doubled.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
