https://sputniknews.com/20220529/germanys-weapon-supplies-to-ukraine-down-to-minimum---reports-1095854476.html

Germany's Weapon Supplies to Ukraine Down to Minimum - Reports

Germany's Weapon Supplies to Ukraine Down to Minimum - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government has reduced to a minimum the supply of weapons to Ukraine in the past nine weeks, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-29T00:12+0000

2022-05-29T00:12+0000

2022-05-29T00:12+0000

weapons supplies

ukraine

russia

germany

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092989286_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_567b7b731dc74d1590fa50d8b4cfb010.jpg

This concerns the so-called light weaponry, any significant supply of which has not been carried out since the end of March, according to the German newspaper.Earlier this month, German media reported that Berlin plans to send 15 Gepard air-defense tanks to Ukraine in July.A Forsa poll carried out at the start of May showed that public support of German heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine had shrunk to 46 percent (as compared to 60 percent in early April) with the number of critics having doubled.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220525/ukraines-ambassador-to-germany-disappointed-by-slow-pace-of-weapons-deliveries-1095776207.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

weapons supplies, ukraine, russia, germany, special operation