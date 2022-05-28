https://sputniknews.com/20220528/protests-sweep-brazilian-city-as-man-dies-after-held-in-police-car-filled-with-unknown-gas-1095842474.html

Protests Sweep Brazilian City As Man Dies After Held in Police Car Filled With Unknown Gas

The death of a man in police custody triggered protests in the Brazilian city of Umbauba, Sergipe state on Thursday. Protesters have been blocking roads and starting fires.In purported footage of the incident, widely shared on the internet in the form of several clips, two federal highway police officers are seen attempting to restrain 38 year-old Genivaldo de Jesus Santos on the ground on 25 May.The next clip from the footage shows officers purportedly putting Santos in the trunk of a Federal Highway Police patrol SUV while the man appears to put up a resistance.In yet another clip, officers can be seen using the hatchback of the SUV to pin down the man's legs as the vehicle fills up with an unknown white gas. There are audible screams coming from the man restrained in the trunk. Some local Brazilian outlets have speculated the gas was from a tear gas canister.The police officers are seen in a follow-up clip holding the man's legs down as the gas or smoke dissipates, and his legs appear to stop moving after about a minute and a half.The video in question appears to have been edited, with gaps between the clips, thus failing to offer a clear understanding of what really happened.In response, Sergipe’s Federal Highway Police issued a statement to say that Santos had "actively resisted" an officer's approach with "aggressiveness."Police officers were, accordingly, forced to use "immobilization techniques and instruments of lower offensive potential" to restrain him. It was added that the man had died in hospital after “falling ill” during transportation to the police station.The state’s coroner's office (IML) concluded that Santos died of asphyxiation. “It was not possible to establish the immediate cause" of it, added IML, but promised to conduct further investigation to establish "how the asphyxia process took place."Local police have opened an internal investigation into the case. There is no official information on why Genivaldo de Jesus Santos was stopped by the police.The man’s wife, Maria Fabiana dos Santos, was cited by local media as saying her husband was murdered. “I don’t even call it fatality. That was really a crime. They acted with cruelty to kill him.” She added that her husband suffered from diagnosed schizophrenia and became agitated after he was stopped by police. It was after they discovered medicine in his pocket, presumably for his mental illness, that they tried to arrest him.“We told the police all the time that he had a heart problem, he had mental problems. And they continued the torture, telling everyone to stay away,” Wallison de Jesus, the man’s nephew, told the Washington Post.

