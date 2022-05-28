https://sputniknews.com/20220528/china-and-samoa-ink-new-bilateral-cooperation-agreements-amid-chinese-pacific-goodwill-tour-1095853263.html

China and Samoa Ink New Bilateral Cooperation Agreements Amid Chinese Pacific Goodwill Tour

The Samoan Foreign Ministry celebrated growing ties between Beijing and Apia as China seeks to step up its engagement in the Pacific Islands region. 28.05.2022, Sputnik International

China and Samoa signed a new bilateral cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening economic, technical, and security cooperation between the two states, Samoan authorities announced Saturday.The deal’s signing reportedly followed a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Samoan Prime Minister which covered a range of “issues of mutual interest and concern, including key regional priorities such as climate change, the pandemic and peace and security.”Wang Yi’s visit to Samoa was the third stop on a lengthy goodwill tour of Pacific Islands nations which has been met with suspicion by Western regimes. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken labeled China “the most serious long-term challenge to the international order” in a lengthy and contradictory address which the Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed Friday as an effort to “contain and suppress China's development and maintain US hegemony and power.”“As to the rules-based international order that the U.S. advocates, all people with insight can see through that they are nothing but the rules formulated by the U.S. and a few other countries with the aim at upholding the U.S.-dominant international order,” China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted.

