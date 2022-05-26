https://sputniknews.com/20220526/keyboardist-of-uk-band-depeche-mode-andrew-fletcher-dies-aged-60-1095811538.html

Keyboardist of UK Band Depeche Mode Andrew Fletcher Dies Aged 60

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The keyboardist and one of the founders of the UK electronic band Depeche Mode, Andy Fletcher, died at the age of 60, the band said on... 26.05.2022

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher," the band said in a statement.Andrew John Leonard Fletcher was born in the United Kingdom on July 8, 1961. In the late 1970s, together with a school friend, he formed the band No Romance in China. After Fletcher's acquaintance with Martin Gore in 1980, the group was transformed into the trio Composition of Sound. Later that year, David Gahan joined the band and they changed their name to Depeche Mode.The band has released 13 albums and sold more than 115 million records worldwide. Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020.

