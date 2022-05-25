LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Region's Administration Rules Out Return to Ukraine

International
25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
04:49 GMT 25.05.2022
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in defending themselves from attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and militias from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) continue to advance, pushing Ukrainian forces back from the region.
Recently, the Russian military, during its special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region - in the south of the country - and part of the Zaporozhye Region.
On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol had been liberated from Ukrainian troops, ending a month-long standoff. A total 2,439 servicemen have been captured since 16 May.
04:49 GMT 25.05.2022
Zaporozhye Region's Administration Rules Out Return to Ukraine
The return of the Zaporozhye Region under the control of Ukraine is ruled out, just as talks with the Kiev regime, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"The Zaporozhye Region is a historically Russian territory. The return of the region under the control of the Kiev regime, no matter what they say there, is out of the question, just as holding talks with them," Rogov said.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.
