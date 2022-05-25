LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye Region's Administration Rules Out Return to Ukraine

Russian armed forces and militias from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) continue to advance, pushing Ukrainian forces back from the region.
Recently, the Russian military, during its special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region - in the south of the country - and part of the Zaporozhye Region.
On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol had been liberated from Ukrainian troops, ending a month-long standoff. A total 2,439 servicemen have been captured since 16 May.
