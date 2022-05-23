https://sputniknews.com/20220523/uk-energy-windfall-tax-do-labours-figures-add-up-1095721310.html

UK Energy Windfall Tax: Do Labour's Figures Add Up?

UK Energy Windfall Tax: Do Labour's Figures Add Up?

Oil and gas transnationals have reaped unexpectedly high profits as western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine have sent market prices... 23.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-23T16:43+0000

2022-05-23T16:43+0000

2022-05-23T16:43+0000

uk

britain

great britain

energy crisis

keir starmer

boris johnson

ukraine

russia

sanctions

tax

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105936/86/1059368607_0:224:3300:2080_1920x0_80_0_0_b00540f1361a0b879859bcdb7e2111b9.jpg

The British government has not ruled out bending to the opposition's call for a crisis "windfall tax" on energy company profits — but will it really benefit bill-payers?Oil and gas transnationals have reaped unexpectedly high profits as western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine have sent market prices soaring. Electricity and gas bills and service station pump prices have risen by around 50 per cent, with a knock-on effect on the prices of other goods.But recent estimates are that such a tax would raise only £1.2 billion to £1.95 billion — or between £43 and £70 for each of the 27.8 million households in the UK.Even at the upper end of those assessments, the one-off tax would only add up to £140 for half the homes in the UK.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used the tax scheme to score points off Prime Minister Boris Johnson at last week's PM's Questions in Parliament, insisting the government would eventually be forced into a U-turn on the issue. On Monday, Johnson conceded it remained a possibility."I'm not attracted, intrinsically, to new taxes," he insisted. "But as I have said throughout, we have got to do what we can — and we will — to look after people through the aftershocks of COVID, through the current pressures on energy prices that we are seeing post-COVID."No party in Parliament has yet addressed the elephant in the room. Energy prices will remain high until supply catches up with demand — and with Russia producing 40 percent of the world's gas exports and 34 percent of European oil imports, the Western economic embargo is driving the energy crisis.

https://sputniknews.com/20220428/nothing-is-ever-off-the-table-rishi-sunak-warns-uk-energy-firms-may-face-windfall-tax-1095122725.html

britain

great britain

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, britain, great britain, energy crisis, keir starmer, boris johnson, ukraine, russia, sanctions, tax, british labour party