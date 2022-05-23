https://sputniknews.com/20220523/courtney-love-johnny-gave-me-cpr-in-1995-when-i-overdosed-1095727535.html

The ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has raised issues regarding reputation, credibility, and abuse. Depp is suing Heard for defamation...

Courtney Love, 57, a musician and the widow of Kurt Cobain, spoke out over the weekend in a since-deleted video on her Instagram account appearing to show support for Depp, 58, in the midst of his ongoing legal battles with Heard, 36.The Viper Room is a club in West Hollywood, California, that was first opened in 1993 and was co-owned by Sal Jenco and Depp. The club features alternative and punk rock artists and was also the location where River Phoenix died of a drug overdose in 1993.At the time of Love’s overdose, she was mourning the loss of Kurt Cobain, who had died by suicide the year prior in 1994 at the age of 27. Their daughter Frances Bean Cobain was a year old when he died.“Johnny, when I was on crack, and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never shown me, on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me,” she added.Depp has two children with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis. Jack Depp is 20 years old and Lily Rose Depp is 22 years old, while Love’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain is currently 29.“I’ve never seen one of those ‘Pirates’ movies, but she loved them,” continued Love, referring to her daughter. “And she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mommy, he saved my life.’ and she said it again. And he gave her a trailer, I mean…”Throughout the trial, witnesses for both Depp and Heard have testified to Depp’s generosity. Heard’s sister and friends lived in Depp’s penthouse suites and did not pay rent during their time there.Towards the end of the video, Love mentions that she still has empathy for Heard, saying, “I’ve been the most hated woman in America. I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it's really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber.”The trial between Depp and Heard has drawn attention to the subject of men who suffer as victims of domestic abuse. At least 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence at the hands of their partner. Heard is being accused by the public as well as close acquaintances of having manipulated sympathy felt globally for female victims of sexual and domestic violence during the #MeToo movement to exceedingly exaggerate her accusations against Depp.

