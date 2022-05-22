International
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter Eliminates Ukrainian Military Positions
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter Eliminates Ukrainian Military Positions
In February, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine amid Kiev's intensifying attacks in Donbass. Russia targeted the Ukrainian military...
The Russian Defence Ministry has posted a video showing Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ attack helicopters eliminating multiple Ukrainian military vehicles as part of its special operation.The clip shows the aircraft taking off and landing strikes against the military assets and camouflaged Ukrainian positions.The Ka-52 'Alligator' is capable of destroying targets in zones which are inaccessible to enemy air defence systems, and can quickly dodge possible retaliatory fire.
russia, ukraine, ka-52, helicopter, ka-52 alligator attack helicopter

WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter Eliminates Ukrainian Military Positions

In February, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine amid Kiev’s intensifying attacks in Donbass. Russia targeted the Ukrainian military infrastructure, saying that the op’s goal is the country’s demilitarisation and de-Nazification.
The Russian Defence Ministry has posted a video showing Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ attack helicopters eliminating multiple Ukrainian military vehicles as part of its special operation.
The clip shows the aircraft taking off and landing strikes against the military assets and camouflaged Ukrainian positions.

“The target was hit from a distance of five kilometres, [then we] returned back. We have high-precision combat use, since an optical-electronic station is installed on the helicopter, allowing [us] to detect the enemy from a distance of more than 10 kilometres. It also helps to use guided missiles. With its help, we see how the target is hit, we see the blast itself, where the projectile lands", one of the helicopter's bombardier-navigators said.

The Ka-52 'Alligator' is capable of destroying targets in zones which are inaccessible to enemy air defence systems, and can quickly dodge possible retaliatory fire.
