Video: Blinken Uses Taylor Swift Song to Joke That US, Russia Are ‘Never Ever Getting Back Together’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken jokingly hinted during a weekend commencement speech that Washington does not intend to mend... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

The secretary of state had been giving a commencement speech on Saturday at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, when he opted for a touch of comedy and broached the recent address given to the 2022 graduating class of New York University (NYU)."Yes, NYU got Taylor Swift as their commencement speaker," Blinken remarked to a responding chorus of laughter. "Now, my staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin."He added that his staff found the idea to be "undiplomatic" and "cringe" before noting that "in any case, guitar or not, I am thrilled to be here."Earlier this month, US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said that diplomatic ties between the two countries need to be maintained despite "deep and significant disagreements."Blinken's comments were made as reports detailed that the US is considering keeping some 100,000 troops in Europe in the event of any rising tensions in the region, mainly those stemming from Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

