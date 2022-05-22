Video: Blinken Uses Taylor Swift Song to Joke That US, Russia Are ‘Never Ever Getting Back Together’
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniSinger-actress Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New York
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken jokingly hinted during a weekend commencement speech that Washington does not intend to mend relations with Moscow.
The secretary of state had been giving a commencement speech on Saturday at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, when he opted for a touch of comedy and broached the recent address given to the 2022 graduating class of New York University (NYU).
"Yes, NYU got Taylor Swift as their commencement speaker," Blinken remarked to a responding chorus of laughter. "Now, my staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin."
Delivering a commencement address for Georgetown University, Sec. Blinken jokes about NYU getting Taylor Swift: "My staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,' to President Putin." https://t.co/1yNOqWkEVA pic.twitter.com/LTbsieuMcl— ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2022
He added that his staff found the idea to be "undiplomatic" and "cringe" before noting that "in any case, guitar or not, I am thrilled to be here."
It was an honor to be on the @Georgetown campus today, Hoyas. Thank you for having me, and to the 2022 @georgetownsfs graduating class — the world awaits the gifts, talents, and skills you will bring to statecraft and the art of diplomacy. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/nBiqePwyGc— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 22, 2022
Earlier this month, US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said that diplomatic ties between the two countries need to be maintained despite "deep and significant disagreements."
Blinken's comments were made as reports detailed that the US is considering keeping some 100,000 troops in Europe in the event of any rising tensions in the region, mainly those stemming from Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.