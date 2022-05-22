International
https://sputniknews.com/20220522/video-blinken-uses-taylor-swift-song-to-joke-that-us-russia-are-never-ever-getting-back-together-1095695952.html
Video: Blinken Uses Taylor Swift Song to Joke That US, Russia Are ‘Never Ever Getting Back Together’
Video: Blinken Uses Taylor Swift Song to Joke That US, Russia Are ‘Never Ever Getting Back Together’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken jokingly hinted during a weekend commencement speech that Washington does not intend to mend... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-22T03:57+0000
2022-05-22T03:56+0000
antony blinken
taylor swift
graduation
ceremony
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080181852_0:0:2926:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_3a2eb6c9e18972f9183d3792710b1551.jpg
The secretary of state had been giving a commencement speech on Saturday at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, when he opted for a touch of comedy and broached the recent address given to the 2022 graduating class of New York University (NYU)."Yes, NYU got Taylor Swift as their commencement speaker," Blinken remarked to a responding chorus of laughter. "Now, my staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin."He added that his staff found the idea to be "undiplomatic" and "cringe" before noting that "in any case, guitar or not, I am thrilled to be here."Earlier this month, US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said that diplomatic ties between the two countries need to be maintained despite "deep and significant disagreements."Blinken's comments were made as reports detailed that the US is considering keeping some 100,000 troops in Europe in the event of any rising tensions in the region, mainly those stemming from Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080181852_126:0:2855:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f837256b5fd6290d2ef0563babb2b58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antony blinken, taylor swift, graduation, ceremony

Video: Blinken Uses Taylor Swift Song to Joke That US, Russia Are ‘Never Ever Getting Back Together’

03:57 GMT 22.05.2022
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniSinger-actress Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New York
Singer-actress Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of Cats at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken jokingly hinted during a weekend commencement speech that Washington does not intend to mend relations with Moscow.
The secretary of state had been giving a commencement speech on Saturday at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, when he opted for a touch of comedy and broached the recent address given to the 2022 graduating class of New York University (NYU).
"Yes, NYU got Taylor Swift as their commencement speaker," Blinken remarked to a responding chorus of laughter. "Now, my staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ to [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin."
He added that his staff found the idea to be "undiplomatic" and "cringe" before noting that "in any case, guitar or not, I am thrilled to be here."
Earlier this month, US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said that diplomatic ties between the two countries need to be maintained despite "deep and significant disagreements."
Blinken's comments were made as reports detailed that the US is considering keeping some 100,000 troops in Europe in the event of any rising tensions in the region, mainly those stemming from Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала