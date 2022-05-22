International
UK Tory MP Reportedly Plied Four Men With Date-Rape Drugs, Licked Victim's Nipples
A senior Tory MP has been accused of using date-rape drugs against four people, with one of the victims a fellow Conservative MP who woke up while his nipples were being licked, The Mirror has reported.According to the allegations, a Labour MP was also targeted, as well as another Tory lawmaker’s flatmate. The fourth victim said he rebuffed the attacker's advances and suspected his drink had been laced.The report did not name the MP accused of sexual harassment, but, according to one of the sources, "the name of this alleged attacker is being spoken about openly among Conservative MPs."According to another MP, it's "no wonder he has been looking so dreadful recently with this hanging over him".A government spokesperson has assured the British public that "we take all allegations seriously".The latest claims come in the wake of an unnamed Tory MP being arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences and later bailed, the reports noted. Back in 2017, a Conservative MP was also accused of using a date rape drug, but no formal complaint followed.
UK Tory MP Reportedly Plied Four Men With Date-Rape Drugs, Licked Victim's Nipples

22.05.2022
