https://sputniknews.com/20220522/uk-tory-mp-reportedly-plied-four-men-with-date-rape-drugs-licked-victims-nipples-1095702742.html

UK Tory MP Reportedly Plied Four Men With Date-Rape Drugs, Licked Victim's Nipples

UK Tory MP Reportedly Plied Four Men With Date-Rape Drugs, Licked Victim's Nipples

Fellow UK lawmakers from both parties were allegedly targeted, but the name of the Tory MP in question has not been revealed. 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T16:27+0000

2022-05-22T16:27+0000

2022-05-22T16:27+0000

uk

tory

sexual harassment

drugs

conservatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0e/1092261187_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_fd2d9ca215885ea97a25d944367104e3.jpg

A senior Tory MP has been accused of using date-rape drugs against four people, with one of the victims a fellow Conservative MP who woke up while his nipples were being licked, The Mirror has reported.According to the allegations, a Labour MP was also targeted, as well as another Tory lawmaker’s flatmate. The fourth victim said he rebuffed the attacker's advances and suspected his drink had been laced.The report did not name the MP accused of sexual harassment, but, according to one of the sources, "the name of this alleged attacker is being spoken about openly among Conservative MPs."According to another MP, it's "no wonder he has been looking so dreadful recently with this hanging over him".A government spokesperson has assured the British public that "we take all allegations seriously".The latest claims come in the wake of an unnamed Tory MP being arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences and later bailed, the reports noted. Back in 2017, a Conservative MP was also accused of using a date rape drug, but no formal complaint followed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, tory, sexual harassment, drugs, conservatives