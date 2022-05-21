https://sputniknews.com/20220521/mysterious-space-ring-in-large-magellanic-cloud-could-be-of-intergalactic-origin-1095684974.html

Mysterious Space Ring in Large Magellanic Cloud Could Be of Intergalactic Origin

Mysterious Space Ring in Large Magellanic Cloud Could Be of Intergalactic Origin

The cryptic circular ring was initially thought to be an Odd Radio Circle (ORC) - a very large astronomical object of unknown origin that, at radio... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-21T11:38+0000

2022-05-21T11:38+0000

2022-05-21T11:38+0000

tech

space

ring

astronomer

galaxy

supernova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095685063_0:108:1280:828_1920x0_80_0_0_908271582dc95e4dea29e2bb9842a80f.jpg

Astronomers from Western Sydney University and a team of international experts have suggested that a mysterious recently-discovered circular ring in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) could actually be an intergalactic Supernova Remnant, and not an Odd Radio Circle as previously thought.The scientific team has dubbed the discovery a "rogue" Supernova Remnant, suggesting that the mysterious space ring could be the remains of an exploded star. Large Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, so the location of the ring could also indicate its intergalactic origin.While ORCs are highly circular at radio wavelengths, the newly-discovered object had a flatter radio spectral index, lacked a prominent galaxy host and was also significantly larger in size. All these features prompted scientists to suggest that the ring is a different kind of object.There are also other versions. For instance, the ring could be a remnant of the super-flare activity from a nearby Milky Way star, or just a larger type of ORC.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, space, ring, astronomer, galaxy, supernova