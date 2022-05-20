https://sputniknews.com/20220520/screenshots-us--ukraine-nazis-have-secret-telegram-chat-ex-sbu-lt-col-says-1095647649.html

Screenshots: US & Ukraine Nazis Have Secret Telegram Chat, Ex-SBU Lt. Col. Says

Screenshots: US & Ukraine Nazis Have Secret Telegram Chat, Ex-SBU Lt. Col. Says

The Lt.Col. earlier made a suggestion that an American neo-Nazi sympathizer could be among the militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion who had been blocked... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Nazis of Ukraine, the United States and other countries have a private chat in Telegram, ex-Lieutenant Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.According to Prozorov, an American Nazi, Kent McLellan (nickname Bone Face), is in the chat, and his main point is that Azov is not fighting for either Zelensky, NATO, or the EU, it is "not so much a regiment as it is the idea of a neo-Nazi 'revival' of Ukraine."McLellan is a member of the US National Socialist Movement (NSM) and has his own Telegram channel. According to Prozorov, he served as a recruiter for Azov from 2016 to 2021.Moreover, the chat administrator reportedly posted a poll asking who readers support in the war, with 1% voting for Ukraine, and 42% voting for "National Socialist Ukraine."Prozorov added that "things are not going well" with the mercenaries. McLellan reportedly told the chat about the lack of water, ammunition, and their betrayal by the Ukrainian command and Zelensky personally. The Nazi himself was recently lightly wounded in the face.

