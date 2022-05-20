Screenshots: US & Ukraine Nazis Have Secret Telegram Chat, Ex-SBU Lt. Col. Says
01:48 GMT 20.05.2022 (Updated: 01:53 GMT 20.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexander MaksimenkoFighters of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion take the oath of allegiance to Ukraine in Sophia Square in Kiev before being sent to Donbass. Members of the Nazi battalion have committed hundreds of war crimes against the population of Donbass over eight years. The Azov flag has an inverted image of the runic symbol “Wolfsangel”, which was used by the Nazis.
© Sputnik / Alexander Maksimenko
The Lt.Col. earlier made a suggestion that an American neo-Nazi sympathizer could be among the militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion who had been blocked inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol over the past weeks. They recently surrendered to Russian forces.
The Nazis of Ukraine, the United States and other countries have a private chat in Telegram, ex-Lieutenant Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.
According to Prozorov, an American Nazi, Kent McLellan (nickname Bone Face), is in the chat, and his main point is that Azov is not fighting for either Zelensky, NATO, or the EU, it is "not so much a regiment as it is the idea of a neo-Nazi 'revival' of Ukraine."
"Many participants [in this chat], including the US citizens, openly talk about their participation in the hostilities on the side of Ukrainian nationalists... In particular, we are talking about Azov and Right Sector (banned in Russia as an extremist organization). The chat even supports the recruiting campaign for the regiment," Prozorov told Sputnik.
McLellan is a member of the US National Socialist Movement (NSM) and has his own Telegram channel. According to Prozorov, he served as a recruiter for Azov from 2016 to 2021.
Moreover, the chat administrator reportedly posted a poll asking who readers support in the war, with 1% voting for Ukraine, and 42% voting for "National Socialist Ukraine."
© SputnikA screenshot of a secret Telegram chat between the US and Ukrainian Nazis.
A screenshot of a secret Telegram chat between the US and Ukrainian Nazis.
Prozorov added that "things are not going well" with the mercenaries. McLellan reportedly told the chat about the lack of water, ammunition, and their betrayal by the Ukrainian command and Zelensky personally. The Nazi himself was recently lightly wounded in the face.