One Dead, 10 Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses in India’s Jammu & Kashmir - Video
© Photo : Suhail Nazeer Bhat/twitterUnder construction tunnel collapses in Ramban district of J&K near Khoni Nallah.
To broaden the National Highway (NH-44) from India's Jammu to Srinagar city, a four-lane multi-tunnel is being constructed on the Banihal-Ramban section of the road. It's the most difficult portion of the development project which is due to be completed by December 2023.
A massive rescue operation is underway in India's Ramban District after a portion of a tunnel which was under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway collapsed. At least one person has died and 10 others are still feared trapped.
Three people have been taken out of the rubble.
According to reports, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel collapsed during an inspection late on Thursday night.
Calling it an unfortunate incident, the Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who is resident in Jammu, said in a tweet that he is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with civil administration and district authorities.
Several videos of the tragic incident are doing the rounds on the internet showing the disaster management team trying to rescue the people trapped under the debris.
