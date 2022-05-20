https://sputniknews.com/20220520/one-dead-10-trapped-after-under-construction-tunnel-collapses-in-indias-jammu--kashmir---video-1095656744.html

One Dead, 10 Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses in India’s Jammu & Kashmir - Video

One Dead, 10 Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses in India’s Jammu & Kashmir - Video

To broaden the National Highway (NH-44) from India's Jammu to Srinagar city, a four-lane multi-tunnel is being constructed on the Banihal-Ramban section of the... 20.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-20T11:50+0000

2022-05-20T11:50+0000

2022-05-20T11:50+0000

india

jammu and kashmir

jammu

disaster

collapse

bridge collapse

death toll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095658315_0:7:1393:791_1920x0_80_0_0_e3369c6badbb5a82d7410a01243c5417.jpg

A massive rescue operation is underway in India's Ramban District after a portion of a tunnel which was under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway collapsed. At least one person has died and 10 others are still feared trapped. Three people have been taken out of the rubble.According to reports, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel collapsed during an inspection late on Thursday night.Calling it an unfortunate incident, the Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, who is resident in Jammu, said in a tweet that he is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with civil administration and district authorities.Several videos of the tragic incident are doing the rounds on the internet showing the disaster management team trying to rescue the people trapped under the debris.

jammu and kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, jammu and kashmir, jammu, disaster, collapse, bridge collapse, death toll