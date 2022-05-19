https://sputniknews.com/20220519/israeli-health-chief-attacked-for-vow-to-spend-more-on-ukraine-rather-than-at-home-1095620776.html

Israeli Health Chief Slammed For Vow to Increase Aid to Ukraine as Internal Problems Go Unsolved

Israeli Health Chief Slammed For Vow to Increase Aid to Ukraine as Internal Problems Go Unsolved

As Russia's special military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month, Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz says the Jewish state is considering the possibility of treating wounded Ukrainians in hospitals across the country.After talking to his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Horowitz announced his decision on Twitter:"I want to make it clear again: Israel condemns the brutal Russian invasion and stands alongside Ukraine. This is an unequivocal position, and we are backing it with deeds," he added.Horowitz didn't specify what he meant by "wounded Ukrainians", but reports suggest that soldiers will be welcome as well.Public UproarThe minister's comments have already started to make waves on social networks.After reading the minister's pledge, Twitter users vented their anger for a number of reasons; some objected to providing medical assistance to Ukrainian fighters who had been involved with extremism.Others were riled by the liberality with which Horowitz was throwing Israeli taxpayers' money around, at the expense of the local population.Others observed: "[so you found money for the Ukrainians] but when cash was needed to provide Israelis with minimum protection from COVID-19, you didn't have the funds, right?""Our Holocaust survivors rot here in hospital corridors but our health minister finds extra money to send to other states. Disgusting."Economic WoesTheir concerns are not groundless: although Israel's health service is considered one of the best in the world, Israeli media has long reported cracks in the establishment.Hospitals have remained under-developed and lack crucial equipment, and low pay for doctors has prompted many of the finest to move abroad. Junior doctors are forced to work gruelling hours for little pay and this has led to a shortage of students wishing to pursue a career in medicine.Israel has spent years trying to solve these problems: money has been poured in, plans outlined. Not much has been achieved.The cracks became particularly visible during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020, and there were worries that Israel's health service would buckle under the strain.It managed to survive the crisis but at a heavy cost, with national economic growth shrinking in the first quarter of 2022.For the health service to recover, a significant amount of money will be needed, and this is why Israelis feel the minister is ill-advised to splash precious resources on assisting other nations, including beleaguered Ukraine."...You are such a loser. When we are asked why the health service here has crumbled, we will be able to say that our idiot minister preferred to give money to a different state instead of handling our own problems".Since the operation in Ukraine began in February, Israel has been helping Ukrainians. It has welcomed more than 5,000 refugees and supported the anti-Russian resolution at the United Nations. It has also helped Kiev with medical care, setting up a hospital in the west of the country.

