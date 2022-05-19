https://sputniknews.com/20220519/bollywood-movie-rocketry-based-on-isro-scientist-nambi-narayanan-gets-grand-premiere-at-cannes-1095625874.html

Bollywood Movie ‘Rocketry’ Based on ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Gets Grand Premiere at Cannes

Bollywood Movie ‘Rocketry’ Based on ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Gets Grand Premiere at Cannes

The movie “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” is based on the true story of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, who... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T11:48+0000

2022-05-19T11:48+0000

2022-05-19T11:48+0000

india

cannes film festival

cannes

paris

bollywood

actor

celebrity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095631612_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7f5cebd031827c970d839d35e0e6c37c.jpg

The much-awaited Bollywood movie "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" has created a lot of buzz at the Cannes Film Festival amid its grand world premiere on Thursday.Indian actor R. Madhavan, who plays the titular lead role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan - and also wrote, produced, and, directed the movie, set the Cannes red carpet on fire with his swag and dapper look."Even before the film has been screened, Rocketry has piqued everyone’s interest. It’s a special show that’s not been listed on the website but people are trying their best to get seats for this exclusive world premiere!” a source told the ETimes media outlet.Speaking about "Rocketry", Madhavan said during a press conference on Wednesday: “I can't begin to explain the amount of nervousness I feel. The only thing that gets me through this, is the fact that I started this journey because all of us wanted to tell the story of this man, whose achievement moved us but the world didn't know anything about it. And that being the only truth is probably the strength that I have to sit here".The Indian Ministry of Culture selected the movie for its premiere at the Cannes Market as part of the celebration of India officially being announced as the "Country of Honour" this year. The 75th Cannes Film Festival coincides with 75 years of Indian independence."Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", which is slated for theatrical release on 1 July 2022, was shot simultaneously in the Hindi, Tamil, and English languages and dubbed in the Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages as well.

cannes

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, cannes film festival, cannes, paris, bollywood, actor, celebrity