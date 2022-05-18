International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Power Line Damaged After Belgorod Village is Shelled From Ukraine - Governor
LIVE UPDATES: Power Line Damaged After Belgorod Village is Shelled From Ukraine - Governor
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine to help the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR) fend off intensifying...
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
04:44 GMT 18.05.2022
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine to help the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR) fend off intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. Russia's Defence Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukraine's military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Servicemen of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics combined with Russian armed forces continue their advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine, driving back the Ukrainian military.
On Tuesday, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said that Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion, who had been holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past few weeks, have unconditionally surrendered.
05:40 GMT 18.05.2022
Prime Minister Mitsotakis Says Greece Stands by Ukraine Against Russia's 'Aggression'
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece supported Ukraine against Russia's "aggression."

"We stand by Ukraine against Putin's aggression. We delivered humanitarian aid. We supported the Ukrainians with weapons to help them defend their homeland. And we have welcomed, with open arms, refugees who have fled Ukraine in search of safety for themselves and their families," Mitsotakis said in US Congress.

"Mr. Putin is striving to create a world in which power is for the strong state but not a small, a world where territorial claims are made on the basis of historical fantasies, and enforced by aggression rather than decided by peace treaties. A world in which armies, rather than diplomats, settle disputes. He will not succeed. He must not succeed," he said to applause.
05:33 GMT 18.05.2022
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, UN to Hold Meeting on Humanitarian Issues in Coming Days - Ankara
The contact group, including delegations from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, will hold a meeting on humanitarian issues in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"There is a contact group on humanitarian issues proposed by UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres], including the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine. We plan to hold a meeting at a technical level in the coming days," Cavusoglu said during his visit to Washington.
04:46 GMT 18.05.2022
European Commission Drafted Plan to Finance Restoration of Ukraine, Reports Say
The European Commission (EC) has drafted a plan to finance the restoration of Ukraine, it can be approved by the EC on Wednesday, The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a draft document.

"Due to the scale of the loans that may be required, the European Commission may also get the right to receive funding for loans on the monetary market," the newspaper quoted the document.
The newspaper did not specify the amount that the European Union will allocate. The funds will be accumulated through a special fund or through additional budget allocations. EU countries can allocate part of the funds on their own, as well as through subsidies and loans for Kiev.
04:45 GMT 18.05.2022
Power Line Damaged After Belgorod Village is Shelled From Ukraine - Governor
