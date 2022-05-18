LIVE UPDATES: Power Line Damaged After Belgorod Village is Shelled From Ukraine - Governor

Servicemen of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics combined with Russian armed forces continue their advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine, driving back the Ukrainian military.
On Tuesday, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said that Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion, who had been holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past few weeks, have unconditionally surrendered.
