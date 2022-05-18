https://sputniknews.com/20220518/eu-invokes-threat-of-trade-war-will-use-all-measures-at-its-disposal-if-uk-tears-up-ni-protocol-1095594537.html

EU Invokes Threat of Trade War, Will Use ‘All Measures at its Disposal’ If UK Tears Up NI Protocol

The European Commission has pledged to resort to “all measures at its disposal” if Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses ahead with a plan to scrap parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.The European Commission vice-president said Truss’s proposals raised “significant concerns”, adding: “Unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable.”NI Protocol GridlockThe renewed verbal sabre-rattling between the UK and the EU over post-Brexit trading arrangements centering on the Northern Ireland Protocol has yet again raised the specter of a looming trade war.After the Brexit vote to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government agreed the trade deal, which governs how goods enter Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, in 2019. Known as the NI protocol, the arrangement keeps Northern Ireland (in the UK) aligned with the EU single market for goods, thus avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland (in the European Union). This was done to safeguard a vital part of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal that put an end to three decades of violence in Northern Ireland. But the protocol, introduced in 2021, brought in some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and has been slammed by unionist politicians for driving a wedge between their community and the rest of the UK.‘Unnecessary Bureaucracy’ & ‘Regulatory Barriers’Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Liz Truss said the bill, set to be tabled “in the coming weeks,” would not scrap the post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland, but rather make limited changes to the protocol, such as removing the "unnecessary bureaucracy" and regulatory barriers hampering the movement of UK-made goods.Specifically, it would presuppose creating a “green channel” allowing goods to be exported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without checks as long as they are not destined for the Republic of Ireland. The UK would also be allowed to determine tax and spending in Northern Ireland.Truss underscored the “urgency of the situation,” saying that some firms had already left the Northern Irish market because of the “significant costs and paperwork” that the protocol was fraught with, and furthermore, it jeopardised the stability of the Good Friday agreement.According to the Foreign Secretary, the proposed law will contain an “explicit” override clause, signifying that it can be immediately replaced if an agreement is reached with the European Commission.Liz Truss argued that the draft legislation was “compatible” with EU law and the government would ensure there are “robust penalties for those who seek to abuse the new system”.Truss emphasized that she wanted to make it “crystal clear” that negotiations with the EU would continue “in parallel” with the passage of the law through the Commons. Typically, the process could take up to a year.The announcement by Liz Truss was hailed by the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who said his party would take "cautious" steps to re-engage with power sharing in Northern Ireland.After elections to Northern Ireland's Assembly on 5 May resulted in a majority for politicians who accept the protocol, including the new largest party, Sinn Fein, the DUP had refused to enter a power-sharing government at Stormont unless the protocol was revised.However, senior Tory backbenchers have warned the Foreign Secretary against breaking international law.Tory chair of the Justice Committee, Sir Bob Neil, underscored how important it was “not just in terms of the overall objective but also in terms of the United Kingdom’s international reputation” to adhere to the UK’s legal obligations.Unilaterally ditching parts of the NI protocol could result in the EU hitting UK goods with tariffs or, as a worst case scenario, Brussels could freeze the entire trade deal negotiated with Boris Johnson in 2020, according to Catherine Barnard, an EU law professor at the University of Cambridge cited by The Guardian.Liz Truss told parliament on Tuesday that she will meet with the European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and Northern Irish parties to discuss the full details of the bill.

