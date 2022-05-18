https://sputniknews.com/20220518/croats-more-important-than-russian-finnish-border-milanovic-threatens-to-block-nordics-nato-bid-1095614748.html

'Croats More Important Than Russian-Finnish Border': Milanovic Threatens to Block Nordics' NATO Bid

'Croats More Important Than Russian-Finnish Border': Milanovic Threatens to Block Nordics' NATO Bid

The Croatian head of state has repeatedly warned that he wouldn't support the Nordic nations' applications until Croatia's neighbour Bosnia, a US and EU client...

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has promised to instruct the country’s permanent representative to NATO Mario Nobilo to vote against Finland and Sweden’s admission into the North Atlantic Alliance until the election law dispute with Bosnia is resolved.The president pointed to Turkey’s recent actions in threatening to hold up admissions process for the Nordic countries over their perceived support for Kurdish “terrorists,” saying Ankara has shown “how to fight for national interests.”Milanovic called on parliament, which “has the last word” on the matter, not to ratify any agreement on Finland and Sweden’s accession to the EU until the Bosnian Croat election issue is resolved. “If the parliament does not ratify, at that moment, unbelievable interest for Croatia’s problem will arise” he indicated.Milanovic began trying to tie the Nordic NATO issue to Bosnia’s election laws last month, stressing that while Finland and Sweden’s membership bids for NATO could be discussed, they also constituted a “very dangerous adventure.”“As far as I’m concerned, let them join NATO…But until the issue of the election law in Bosnia and Herzegovina is solved, until the Americans, the British, the Germans, if they can and want to, force [Bosnia] to change the election law in the next six months and give Croats their fundamental rights, the parliament must not ratify anyone’s accession to NATO,” he said in late April.“For me, that’s a vital national interest of the Croatian state, nation and people – that Bosnia be a functioning state,” he added.Croatia has been a NATO member since 2009, and a member of the European Union since 2013. The country joined the Western bloc as part of the third post-Cold War expansion of the alliance – which has seen every former member of the defunct Warsaw Pact alliance, three former republics of the USSR, and four former republics of Yugoslavia, swallowed up by the anti-Russia alliance.Authorities in Bosnia – which was bombed by NATO in 1995 during the Yugoslav Wars, have expressed interest in joining the alliance, although less than 10 percent of the country’s ethnic Serbs support the idea. NATO nevertheless agreed to launch a ‘Membership Action Plan’ for Sarajevo in 2010.

