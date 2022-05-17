https://sputniknews.com/20220517/twitter-says-filed-preliminary-application-with-us-regulator-on-sale-deal-with-elon-musk-1095567845.html

Twitter Says Filed Preliminary Application With US Regulator on Sale Deal With Elon Musk

The social media platform Twitter announced on Tuesday that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk.On Friday, Musk announced that the deal to buy the microblogging giant is put on hold due to the calculation of fake accounts in it.Earlier, Elon Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter’s role in public debate as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

