Purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk Suspended Amid Concerns About Spam Accounts
Earlier, Elon Musk reached a deal to purchase the social media platform Twitter for approximately $44 billion.
Even as Elon Musk seemed poised to complete his takeover of Twitter via a multi-billion dollar deal, he apparently put this motion on hold amid concerns over the spam accounts used on that social media platform.
In a recent tweet of his, Musk stated that the CEO of Twitter "publicly refused to show proof of <5 percent", and that "this deal cannot move forward until he does".
The SpaceX founder was apparently referring to the platform’s chief executive Parag Agrawal’s claim that their internal estimates suggest the number of spam accounts on Twitter was less than five percent "for the last four quarters", although Musk speculated that "20 percent fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher".
20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022
My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.
Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.
This deal cannot move forward until he does.
Agrawal, however, argued that their "specific estimation" in question apparently cannot be performed externally, "given the critical need to use both public and private information" they cannot share.
In response, Musk tweeted a "pile of poo" emoji and inquired: "So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter".
On Tuesday, Twitter announced that it had filed a preliminary proxy statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the agreement for the purchase of the social media platform by Musk’s affiliates.
This development comes after Musk negotiated a deal with Twitter to buy the latter for a lump sum of about $44 billion.