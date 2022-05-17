https://sputniknews.com/20220517/nato-expansion-disregard-for-russian-security-interests-behind-ukraine-crisis-iran-says-1095585151.html

NATO Expansion, Disregard for Russian Security Interests Behind Ukraine Crisis, Iran Says

NATO Expansion, Disregard for Russian Security Interests Behind Ukraine Crisis, Iran Says

NATO’s ceaseless expansion toward Russia, and the West’s disregard for Moscow’s security considerations, are responsible for the crisis in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said.The spokesman said Iran intends to resume its effort to mediate between Moscow and Kiev, noting that Tehran “will be able to contribute as much as we are able and as far as both sides are prepared. The Islamic Republic of Iran, God willing, will begin a new round of its efforts" to resolve the conflict.Khatibzadeh stressed that both Moscow and Kiev take the idea of Iranian mediation seriously. At the same time, he noted that the crisis in Ukraine has not destroyed the “strategic” ties between Moscow and Tehran.Iran has been pushing for a ceasefire and a 'political and democratic' solution to the crisis in Ukraine since February, while simultaneously expressing firm agreement with Moscow's concerns about NATO expansion. In March, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic would like to see an immediate halt to the fighting, but slammed the US "mafia regime" for meddling in Ukraine's affairs, saying it was the "root cause" of the current crisis.

