https://sputniknews.com/20220517/india-slams-pakistan-for-farcical-resolution-condemning-delimitation-exercise-in-jammu--kashmir-1095566138.html

India Slams Pakistan For 'Farcical Resolution' Condemning 'Delimitation' Exercise in Jammu & Kashmir

India Slams Pakistan For 'Farcical Resolution' Condemning 'Delimitation' Exercise in Jammu & Kashmir

A resolution passed by Pakistan’s National Assembly on 12 May and introduced by new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari describes the delimitation exercise... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T10:32+0000

2022-05-17T10:32+0000

2022-05-17T10:32+0000

india

pakistan

jammu and kashmir

organization of islamic cooperation (oic)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083367538_0:182:2205:1422_1920x0_80_0_0_6176651ebcd42f392feb148b04b9a9d7.jpg

The Indian government on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan after the latter passed a parliamentary resolution against the “delimitation” exercise in Jammu and Kashmir which was concluded by New Delhi on 5 May.Bagchi remarked that Islamabad had “no locus standi” to comment or interfere in India’s internal matters.“The entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India”, the Indian official highlighted in his response.“It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda”, added Bagchi.On Monday, New Delhi also castigated the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), after the Jeddah-headquartered grouping expressed “deep concern” over the delimitation exercise.In a statement earlier that day, the OIC accused New Delhi of trying to “alter” the demographics of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region.The Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that New Delhi was “dismayed” by the OIC’s “unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India”.“OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-à-vis India at the behest of one country”, the Foreign Ministry commented, a reference to Pakistan which has often sought to mobilise the Muslim bloc against India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.A presidential order just before the bill repealed the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.In its final report submitted this month, the panel increased the overall strength of the state parliament from 83 to 90. While six additional seats have been allocated to the Jammu region, one has been allotted to the Kashmir region.Pakistan, which controls a part of Jammu and Kashmir region, has rejected New Delhi’s move to revoke the region’s special status. Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic and trade ties with New Delhi in the wake of the August 2019 decision and says it won’t restore normal ties with India until the moves are reversed.

https://sputniknews.com/20220505/row-erupts-after-indian-government-seeks-to-redraw-jammu-and-kashmir-electoral-map-1095289476.html

india

jammu and kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, organization of islamic cooperation (oic)