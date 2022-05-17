https://sputniknews.com/20220517/india-slams-pakistan-for-farcical-resolution-condemning-delimitation-exercise-in-jammu--kashmir-1095566138.html
The Indian government on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan after the latter passed a parliamentary resolution against the “delimitation” exercise in Jammu and Kashmir which was concluded by New Delhi on 5 May.Bagchi remarked that Islamabad had “no locus standi” to comment or interfere in India’s internal matters.“The entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India”, the Indian official highlighted in his response.“It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda”, added Bagchi.On Monday, New Delhi also castigated the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), after the Jeddah-headquartered grouping expressed “deep concern” over the delimitation exercise.In a statement earlier that day, the OIC accused New Delhi of trying to “alter” the demographics of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region.The Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that New Delhi was “dismayed” by the OIC’s “unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India”.“OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-à-vis India at the behest of one country”, the Foreign Ministry commented, a reference to Pakistan which has often sought to mobilise the Muslim bloc against India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.A presidential order just before the bill repealed the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.In its final report submitted this month, the panel increased the overall strength of the state parliament from 83 to 90. While six additional seats have been allocated to the Jammu region, one has been allotted to the Kashmir region.Pakistan, which controls a part of Jammu and Kashmir region, has rejected New Delhi’s move to revoke the region’s special status. Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic and trade ties with New Delhi in the wake of the August 2019 decision and says it won’t restore normal ties with India until the moves are reversed.
The Indian government on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan after the latter passed a parliamentary resolution against the “delimitation” exercise in Jammu and Kashmir which was concluded by New Delhi on 5 May.
"We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.
Bagchi remarked that Islamabad had “no locus standi” to comment or interfere in India’s internal matters.
“The entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India”, the Indian official highlighted in his response.
The Foreign Ministry official remarked that the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was carried out as per “principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation”.
“It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India’s internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda”, added Bagchi.
On Monday, New Delhi also castigated the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), after the Jeddah-headquartered grouping expressed “deep concern
” over the delimitation exercise.
In a statement earlier that day, the OIC accused New Delhi of trying to “alter” the demographics of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region.
“The ‘delimitation’ exercises are in direct contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention”, the OIC stated.
The Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that New Delhi was “dismayed” by the OIC’s “unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India”.
“OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-à-vis India at the behest of one country”, the Foreign Ministry commented, a reference to Pakistan which has often sought to mobilise the Muslim bloc against India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi set up a “Delimitation Commission” in March 2020 in order to revise the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir, in line with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The legislation was cleared in the Indian parliament in August 2019 and called for bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two federally administered union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
A presidential order just before the bill repealed the semi-autonomous status
of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
In its final report submitted this month, the panel increased the overall strength of the state parliament from 83 to 90. While six additional seats have been allocated to the Jammu region, one has been allotted to the Kashmir region.
Pakistan, which controls a part of Jammu and Kashmir region, has rejected New Delhi’s move to revoke the region’s special status.
Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic and trade ties with New Delhi in the wake of the August 2019 decision and says it won’t restore normal ties with India until the moves are reversed.