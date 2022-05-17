'Endless Flood of Vicious Insult': Jordan Peterson Makes an Exit From Twitter, Explains Why
CC BY 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit
Along with revealing what effect his brief break from Twitter had on his life, Jordan Peterson has also promised to "write an article on the technical reasons that Twitter is maddening us all".
Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has announced his departure from Twitter, explaining in a series of tweets what led him to make the decision.
After refraining from using Twitter for three weeks as an experiment, Peterson wrote, he experienced "genuine relief", yet when he resumed using the social media platform a few days ago, he "would say" that his life "got worse again almost instantly".
"The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else", he elaborated. "I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane".
The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane. https://t.co/NlWTUKRHlG— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022
Therefore, Peterson stated, he is now departing the platform once again, having told his staff to change the account’s password to keep him "from temptation".
"If I have something to say I'll write an article or make a video", the psychologist reasoned. "If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go".
He also added that he intends to "write an article on the technical reasons that Twitter is maddening us all very soon".