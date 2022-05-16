https://sputniknews.com/20220516/russia-nationalises-local-assets-of-french-carmaker-renault-1095537262.html

Russia Nationalises Local Assets of French Carmaker Renault

Renault announced in March it was suspending all operations in Russia due to the Ukraine crisis and sanctions.Thus, the city of Moscow will own 100% of shares of Renault Russia, while 67.69% of AvtoVAZ shares will become the property of the Russian government represented by NAMI. The remaining shares will be kept by Russian state technology corporation Rostec.Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he made the decision to adopt the plant in order to preserve jobs of its employees with a view to resuming the production of cars under the Soviet-Russian brand Moskvitch.

