Delhi State Chief Asks AAP Lawmakers to Oppose Anti-Encroachment Drive Run by BJP-Led Civic Bodies

The civic bodies in Delhi started an anti-encroachment drive at various places on 9 May. They took action after the Delhi High Court on 5 May directed the... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi State Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed his party's lawmakers to oppose the demolition drive being carried out by the BJP-led municipal authorities in the city.During an online briefing with the party lawmakers, Kerjriwal said it while slamming the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the civic bodies in different parts of the capital city.Kejriwal said that if bulldozers raze the shops and homes of millions of people in the national capital that are considered illegal, it would constitute the “biggest destruction” in the history of independent India."They are reaching colonies with bulldozers and razing shop and house. Even if people show them papers to prove that the structure is not illegal, they do not check them," he said."Delhi has not been made in a planned way. More than 80 per cent of Delhi facilities can be called illegal. Does that mean you will destroy 80 percent of Delhi?" he said in an online briefing.While stressing that his party, AAP, wants Delhi to look beautiful, Kejriwal said the way the anti-encroachment drive is being carried out is not right, adding that the demolition of the "homes and shops of 6.3 million people will not be tolerated"."If we start assessing, over 80 percent of Delhi will come under the ambit of encroachment; will the BJP now destroy 80 percent of the national capital to shine its politics?” the Delhi state chief questioned.Slamming the BJP, the AAP chief remarked: “The BJP had given the slogan of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ (Have a House, Where a Shanty Exists) before the Delhi polls, and yet they are coming to demolish them.”The Delhi chief also said in the last 15 years, the BJP was in power in Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and took money. "Their tenure will be ending on 18 May. Does it have constitutional power to take such big decisions?" He also assured the people that his party would solve the problem of encroachment and people residing in unauthorised colonies would get ownership rights.The anti-encroachment drive in Delhi started on 9 May as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out demolition in Shaheen Bagh area of the city. The action came weeks after a demolition drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri area, where riots broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav (Lord Hanuman's birthday) in April.However, the Supreme Court of India ordered the civic bodies to stop the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri area on the same day.

