Cash-Strapped Sri Lanka Runs Out of Petrol, New PM Reveals

Hundreds of people have been queuing outside gas stations on Monday, waiting for more than 7-8 hours for fuel and often returning home empty-handed... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told reporters that the cash-strapped nation had run out of petrol on Monday.He also said that daily power outages might increase to 15 hours a day.Wickremesinghe, who was appointed as prime minister last week, has promised to give a "full explanation" of the financial crisis that has devastated the country."At present, the Sri Lankan economy is extremely precarious," he said in Colombo.On Monday, many social media isers shared videos of long queues of rickshaws and motorbikes stranded at gas stations for many hours.According to local media, queues extended up to "kilometres in many places."Similarly, the prime minister informed that 14 essential drugs were also in short supply, and that inflation was likely to go up in the short term. He also said that daily power outages might increase to 15 hours a day."The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones. We must prepare ourselves to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period," Wickremesinghe said in an address to the nation.Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign due to continued protests over the economic situation. The fighting between government supporters and protesters left nine dead and 300 wounded last week.

