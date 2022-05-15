https://sputniknews.com/20220515/western-weapons-in-ukraine-may-be-smuggled-to-terror-groups---experts-1095518687.html

Western Weapons in Ukraine May be Smuggled to Terror Groups - Experts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries may end up in the hands of terrorists or lead to the emergence of new terrorist... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

"The American weapons currently being supplied to Ukraine are very likely to be smuggled to extremists, whether in Ukraine or outside Ukraine, or to terrorist groups, including IS* [Islamic State], in order to arm them or create new organizations with other names," Akila al-Taya, Iranian security expert, told Sputnik.As an example, al-Taya cited the events of 2014, when IS, which had by then seized cities in northern and western Iraq, took possession of large amounts of American military equipment and weapons left at military bases.Another Iraqi military expert, Jalil Khalaf, said the weapons the United States is supplying to Ukraine pose a danger that to “the whole world."Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been providing Kiev with financial assistance and arms and exerting economic pressure on Moscow.*terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

