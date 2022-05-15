International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/total-covid-19-incidence-rate-in-north-korea-rises-to-820000---state-media-1095519341.html
Total COVID-19 Incidence Rate in North Korea Rises to 820,000 - State Media
Total COVID-19 Incidence Rate in North Korea Rises to 820,000 - State Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea on Saturday registered more than 296,000 new patients with fever and 15 more dead, totaling more than 820,000 people sick, the... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T03:22+0000
2022-05-15T03:22+0000
north korea
covid-19
state media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095519316_0:156:3087:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_5904d5931919801f9a1e4cffa7d9982b.jpg
On Thursday, North Korea announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the KCNA, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April.According to the media, from the evening of May 13 to May 14 the number of "patients with fever" in the country has increased by more than 296,000 people, 15 more people have died and more than 252,000 patients recovered.The total number of fever patients from late April to May 14 was more than 820,000, of whom 496,000 had recovered and 42 died, the media added.North Korea has put in place an "emergency anti-epidemic system of the highest order," at the direction of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, a lockdown has been imposed in all cities and counties to stop the spread of the virus and "eradicate the source of infection" as quickly as possible.On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of epidemic prevention system.
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/kim-jong-un-north-korea-facing-great-turmoil-as-covid-19-cases-surge-1095502080.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095519316_177:0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_572e1544a4535870c2ad09946df05918.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, covid-19, state media

Total COVID-19 Incidence Rate in North Korea Rises to 820,000 - State Media

03:22 GMT 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Chol JinFILE - An employee of the Kyonghung Foodstuff General Store disinfects the showroom in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Before acknowledging domestic COVID-19 cases, Thursday, May 12, 2022, North Korea spent 2 1/2 years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and steadfastly claiming that its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from “a malicious virus” that had killed millions around the world.
FILE - An employee of the Kyonghung Foodstuff General Store disinfects the showroom in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Before acknowledging domestic COVID-19 cases, Thursday, May 12, 2022, North Korea spent 2 1/2 years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and steadfastly claiming that its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from “a malicious virus” that had killed millions around the world. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Chol Jin
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea on Saturday registered more than 296,000 new patients with fever and 15 more dead, totaling more than 820,000 people sick, the state-run KCNA news agency reported.
On Thursday, North Korea announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the KCNA, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April.
According to the media, from the evening of May 13 to May 14 the number of "patients with fever" in the country has increased by more than 296,000 people, 15 more people have died and more than 252,000 patients recovered.
The total number of fever patients from late April to May 14 was more than 820,000, of whom 496,000 had recovered and 42 died, the media added.
In this file picture taken on September 27, 2021, a health official sprays disinfectant as part of preventative measures against Covid-19, in the Daesong Department Store in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Kim Jong Un: North Korea Facing 'Great Turmoil' as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Yesterday, 02:08 GMT
North Korea has put in place an "emergency anti-epidemic system of the highest order," at the direction of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, a lockdown has been imposed in all cities and counties to stop the spread of the virus and "eradicate the source of infection" as quickly as possible.
On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of epidemic prevention system.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала