Total COVID-19 Incidence Rate in North Korea Rises to 820,000 - State Media

Total COVID-19 Incidence Rate in North Korea Rises to 820,000 - State Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea on Saturday registered more than 296,000 new patients with fever and 15 more dead, totaling more than 820,000 people sick, the... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, North Korea announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant. According to the KCNA, an "unfamiliar fever" has been spreading in the country since late April.According to the media, from the evening of May 13 to May 14 the number of "patients with fever" in the country has increased by more than 296,000 people, 15 more people have died and more than 252,000 patients recovered.The total number of fever patients from late April to May 14 was more than 820,000, of whom 496,000 had recovered and 42 died, the media added.North Korea has put in place an "emergency anti-epidemic system of the highest order," at the direction of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, a lockdown has been imposed in all cities and counties to stop the spread of the virus and "eradicate the source of infection" as quickly as possible.On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of epidemic prevention system.

