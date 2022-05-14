https://sputniknews.com/20220514/ukraine-wins-eurovision-song-contest-1095517575.html

Ukraine Wins Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine Wins Eurovision Song Contest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra with their song " Stefania" won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, official voting results read. 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T23:30+0000

2022-05-14T23:30+0000

2022-05-14T23:30+0000

ukraine

eurovision

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095472168_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_3736854d787b4503bc7b31fadd78c991.jpg

According to final voting results, Ukraine got 631 points. The United Kingdom, represented by Sam Ryder, came second with 466 points, while Spain, represented by Chanel, finished third with 459 points.The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on February 25 that Russia will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.Eurovision 2022 was held in the Italian city of Turin on May 10-14.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, eurovision