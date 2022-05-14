International
Ukraine Wins Eurovision Song Contest
Ukraine Wins Eurovision Song Contest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra with their song " Stefania" won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, official voting results read. 14.05.2022, Sputnik International
According to final voting results, Ukraine got 631 points. The United Kingdom, represented by Sam Ryder, came second with 466 points, while Spain, represented by Chanel, finished third with 459 points.The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on February 25 that Russia will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.Eurovision 2022 was held in the Italian city of Turin on May 10-14.
23:30 GMT 14.05.2022
A photograph shows a banner of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 near Palalpitour, the venue of the contest, in Turin on May 2, 2022.
A photograph shows a banner of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 near Palalpitour, the venue of the contest, in Turin on May 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARCO BERTORELLO
