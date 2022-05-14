https://sputniknews.com/20220514/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-delivers-speech-at-council-on-foreign-and-defence-policy-1095505879.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy
Sputnik is live from the Moscow region, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the 30th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy. The top diplomat is expected to deliver a speech, addressing the current international situation.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy
The Council on Foreign and Defence Policy (SVOP) is a Russian non-governmental public organisation founded in 1992 to assist the Russian authorities, develop conceptions of Russia's future and boosting civil society.
Sputnik is live from the Moscow region, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the 30th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy.
The top diplomat is expected to deliver a speech, addressing the current international situation.
