International
https://sputniknews.com/20220514/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-delivers-speech-at-council-on-foreign-and-defence-policy-1095505879.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy
2022-05-14T12:17+0000
2022-05-14T12:17+0000
russia
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095510700_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_11f603f7a5d97eaab7d3108083f488bb.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Moscow region, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the 30th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy. The top diplomat is expected to deliver a speech, addressing the current international situation.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy
2022-05-14T12:17+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095510700_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4b17af594eb06e669472ef9d4e5411c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergei lavrov, видео

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Delivers Speech at Council on Foreign and Defence Policy

12:17 GMT 14.05.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The Council on Foreign and Defence Policy (SVOP) is a Russian non-governmental public organisation founded in 1992 to assist the Russian authorities, develop conceptions of Russia's future and boosting civil society.
Sputnik is live from the Moscow region, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the 30th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy.
The top diplomat is expected to deliver a speech, addressing the current international situation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала