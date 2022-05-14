https://sputniknews.com/20220514/report-theres-an-inflatable-penis-shortage-in-the-uk-and-brits-blame-china-for-it-1095511868.html

Report: There's an Inflatable Penis Shortage in the UK, And Brits Blame China For it

Report: There's an Inflatable Penis Shortage in the UK, And Brits Blame China For it

How on Earth could strict coronavirus lockdowns in China and stocks of inflatable members in the United Kingdom possibly be connected? There is a way. 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T13:24+0000

2022-05-14T13:24+0000

2022-05-14T13:24+0000

uk

china

penis

lockdown

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095512183_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_7132589ba08f0b468af68d8b2f0c32ac.jpg

The United Kingdom is running short of inflatable penises that are used for hen parties - a supply chain crisis aftermath that seems to be of a certain urgency as the season of pre-wedding parties approaches.According to him, the shipping prices of the phallic products in question have skyrocketed five-fold, and even then, they are "incredibly slow to arrive".Will Johnson, the company's finance director, said he has never dealt with inflatable penis shortage like this during the 20 years he has spent in the industry.The situation appears to be so desperate that the mere arrival of penis products feels like a holiday, especially when they are delivered after months of waiting.Recently, China has faced yet another wave of coronavirus cases, with Shanghai going on strict lockdown that has inevitably impacted the economy and businesses not only in the Asian country but also on the island of Great Britain. While it seems that one could not possibly overestimate the importance of having an inflatable penis at your hen party, the Chinese lockdowns have also affected the readiness of European investors to pour money into China's companies, according to the New York Times citing the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, china, penis, lockdown, covid-19