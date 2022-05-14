https://sputniknews.com/20220514/new-virus-strikes-uk-health-agency-confirms-more-monkeypox-infections-1095509230.html

New Virus Strikes UK: Health Agency Confirms More Monkeypox Infections

New Virus Strikes UK: Health Agency Confirms More Monkeypox Infections

Earlier in May, Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) argued that the risk of catching monkeypox in the UK is very low, given that the infection is mainly... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T11:43+0000

2022-05-14T11:43+0000

2022-05-14T11:43+0000

uk

london

national health service (nhs)

infection

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095509055_0:56:3444:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_733abc954c641d84737f9d1fafbe92ba.jpg

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed on Saturday that two people had been diagnosed with monkeypox in London, a week after the first such case was registered in an area located outside of the British capital. The UKHSA said that one of the latest people to test positive for the disease is being treated at St Mary's Hospital, based in London, while the other individual is self-isolating and does not require hospital treatment.According to the health agency, they are currently investigating where and how the latest cases were infected.The organisation added that those who might have been in close contact with the two are being contacted and given health advice.At the time, the patient was reportedly receiving treatment at the infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, according to the UKHSA.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that occurs predominately in central and west Africa. The UKHSA says that most people recover in a few weeks and that early symptoms include rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

https://sputniknews.com/20220103/uk-minister-says-nothing-in-data-to-prompt-more-covid-19-restrictions-despite-nhs-warnings-1091990597.html

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, london, national health service (nhs), infection