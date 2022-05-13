https://sputniknews.com/20220513/things-have-got-hairy-calling-men-bald-equates-to-sexual-harassment-uk-judges-rule-1095487227.html

Things Have Got Hairy! Calling Men 'Bald' Equates to Sexual Harassment, UK Judges Rule

Things Have Got Hairy! Calling Men 'Bald' Equates to Sexual Harassment, UK Judges Rule

A judiciary panel noted that since hair loss is far more prevalent among males, the term is "inherently related" to sex. 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

British judges have decided that calling a man "bald" in the workplace is no better than sexual harassment. Thursday’s ruling, which was reported by The Telegraph newspaper, came in the case of electrician Tony Finn who had sued the small Yorkshire-based family company British Bung, which produces wooden cask plugs.According to Finn, British Bung supervisor Jamie King allegedly called him a "fat bald c***" shortly before the former was fired. A special panel headed by Judge Jonathan Brain ruled that the comment was a "degrading" and "humiliating" insult, amounting to harassment.According to the panel, “King crossed a line by making personal remarks to the claimant about his appearance".Similarly, the judge ruled that Finn was fired unfairly after 24 years on the job. His financial compensation, however, is yet to be determined.

