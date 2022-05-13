https://sputniknews.com/20220513/musk-wants-less-divisive-candidate-than-trump-in-2024-slams-bidens-bid-to-transform-us-1095476558.html

Musk Wants 'Less Divisive' Candidate Than Trump in 2024, Slams Biden's Bid to Transform US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he prefers a less divisive candidate in the 2024 election than former President Donald Trump...

"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening. Musk did not elaborate on Biden's mistake; however, the sitting US president has been criticized by his opponents for his handling of the US economy, immigration and energy.Trump has said he will not return to Twitter, where he had 88 million followers when his account was suspended in light of the January 6 riot at the Capitol building. Moreover, Trump has not officially announced he will run for reelection in 2024, but has held numerous rallies since being out of office and hinted a White House bid.Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful.Twitter recently agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.

