Video: Over 40 Injured After Plane Skids Off Runway, Catches Fire in China's Chongqing

03:10 GMT 12.05.2022 (Updated: 03:14 GMT 12.05.2022)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A passenger plane of Tibet Airlines skidded of the runway and caught fire in China's Chongqing, media reported.
According to the Xinhua news agency, the incident took place at about midnight GMT. All 113 passengers and nine-member crew were evacuated from the Airbus SE A319; however, over 40 individuals did suffer some injuries. Travelers have since been hospitalized.
Officials have not yet detailed any fatalities, or offered an explanation regarding the causes of the incident.
Unverified video shared on social media shows the front of the Tibet Airlines plane engulfed in fire as passengers are seen running to safety.
High-speed RTO during taking off from CKG. Overshot the runway.
The plane was expected to fly from Chongqing to Nyingchi in Tibet.
The incident comes weeks after a China Eastern jet crashed in March after going into a nosedive, killing all 132 people aboard. Many questions surrounding the fatal crash have remained unanswered despite preliminary findings.
An investigation into the early Thursday incident is ongoing.