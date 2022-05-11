International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters During Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters During Special Military Operation in Ukraine

09:45 GMT 11.05.2022
