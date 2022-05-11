https://sputniknews.com/20220511/russian-mod-shows-ka-52-helicopters-during-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-1095422941.html

Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters During Special Military Operation in Ukraine

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry published footage of Ka-52 attack helicopters in action during the special military operation in Ukraine.The video shows recordings from the helicopter sighting system, which shows attacks on Ukrainian military facilities.According to the ministry, footage of the of the aviation complex's external objective shows a sudden air strike with missiles on armoured vehicles and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as a result of which all targets were destroyed.The Ka-52 'Alligator' is capable of destroying a target in zones which are inaccessible to enemy air defence systems, and can then quickly dodge possible retaliatory fire.

