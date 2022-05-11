https://sputniknews.com/20220511/iran-warns-foreigners-to-stay-out-of-persian-gulf-1095442814.html

Iran Warns ‘Foreigners’ to Stay Out of Persian Gulf

Iran Warns ‘Foreigners’ to Stay Out of Persian Gulf

The Islamic Republic has spent years pushing regional security arrangements for the sensitive Persian Gulf region – through which approximately 30 percent of... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T18:44+0000

2022-05-11T18:44+0000

2022-05-11T18:44+0000

iran

qatar

persian gulf

security

regional security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106846/60/1068466093_0:168:3808:2310_1920x0_80_0_0_62c01b483b13c1ec0f6b4dfebd83db70.jpg

The presence of non-Persian Gulf-adjacent nations is a threat to regional security, and the region has the means to independently assure peace and stability stability, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri has said.Emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation, the Iranian diplomat noted that “if we hesitate to pay the price of regional interaction and convergence, the costs of disagreement and divergence will undoubtedly be imposed on everyone,” he said.Bagheri suggested that foreign powers seek to take advantage of regional divisions to “legitimize their hegemonic policies,” and that this shouldn’t be allowed to happen. The diplomat did not mention specifically which country or countries he was talking about.Qatari Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Bagheri that Doha believes in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Tehran in the interests of promoting regional stability, and pointed to the upcoming visit by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Tehran on Thursday to meet with President Ebrahim Raisi to discuss these and other issues.Alongside Oman and Kuwait, Qatar is one of three Gulf States with which Iran enjoys relatively warm relations. President Raisi visited Doha in February, with the two countries signing 14 agreements ranging from trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation to culture, tourism, media and sport.The Gulf-adjacent states are able to enjoy friendly ties notwithstanding Qatar’s strategic alliance with the United States, and the massive US Al-Udeid Air Base, which serves as the forward headquarters of the US Central Command, on Qatari territory.Iran has repeatedly proposed regional partnerships as a means to ensuring regional security. In 2019, then-President Hassan Rouhani proposed a ‘Hormuz Peace Endevour (HOPE) at the United Nations General Assembly, encouraging all Persian Gulf-adjacent nations to join.

https://sputniknews.com/20220509/tehran-ready-to-strike-deal-on-jcpoa-once-us-lifts-sanctions-iranian-foreign-ministry-says-1095361804.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220421/iran-arrests-three-mossad-spies-who-stole-classified-documents-1094942892.html

iran

persian gulf

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

iran, qatar, persian gulf, security, regional security