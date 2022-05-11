International
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/eu-commission-confirms-preparing-legal-tool-to-allow-seizing-frozen-russian-assets-1095434352.html
EU Commission Confirms Preparing Legal Tool to Allow Seizing Frozen Russian Assets
EU Commission Confirms Preparing Legal Tool to Allow Seizing Frozen Russian Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders confirmed on Wednesday that the EU executive body was laying legal basis for seizing frozen Russian... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-11T13:40+0000
2022-05-11T13:40+0000
world
eu
assets
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434035_226:447:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_600871a19dd937823dcc9faa8da63d5a.jpg
"We are indeed working on a European instrument which will allow us to make confiscation a possibility across the EU when attempts being made to circumvent sanctions," Reynders told a press conference after the end of EU college of commissioners meeting.Politico reported earlier in the day that the European Commission would present a legal proposal to this effect in two weeks. National governments will reportedly be free to decide what to do with the assets or their proceeds, including whether the money should be diverted to Ukraine.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434035_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9cbd12db3e0d5df463a59007424ed1e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, eu, assets, russia

EU Commission Confirms Preparing Legal Tool to Allow Seizing Frozen Russian Assets

13:40 GMT 11.05.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoEuropean Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks during a news conference following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 30, 2021
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks during a news conference following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders confirmed on Wednesday that the EU executive body was laying legal basis for seizing frozen Russian assets after media said that the EU wanted to make sanctions evasion a crime punishable by confiscation.
"We are indeed working on a European instrument which will allow us to make confiscation a possibility across the EU when attempts being made to circumvent sanctions," Reynders told a press conference after the end of EU college of commissioners meeting.
Politico reported earlier in the day that the European Commission would present a legal proposal to this effect in two weeks.
National governments will reportedly be free to decide what to do with the assets or their proceeds, including whether the money should be diverted to Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала