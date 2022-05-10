https://sputniknews.com/20220510/us-house-panel-chair-says-more-sanctions-coming-against-russia-in-coordination-with-allies-1095415069.html

US House Panel Chair Says More Sanctions Coming Against Russia in Coordination With Allies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks said more sanctions against Russia will soon be implemented in coordination

"There'll be more sanctions coming," Meeks said on Tuesday following a meeting with President Joe Biden on the issue of Ukraine. "We are going to tighten it and work it together in a multilateral way with our allies."Meeks also said the US government needs to look for ways to make sure that designated Russian nationals cannot go to other countries on a tourist visa or other visas to avoid the sanctions that are being placed on them.In addition, Meeks said Congress will make sure there is very little to no exports to Russia from other countries or little to no imports of any Russian products.The Foreign Affairs Committee chairman emphasized that Congress wants to ensure there is no way to evade the comprehensive sanctions imposed on Russia.The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine later on Tuesday night.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian government said the goal of the operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and it is solely targeting military infrastructure.

